Man critically shot during dispute outside Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta that left a man with critical injuries.

It happened at 62 Harwell Road at the Daron Village Apartments at 12:14 p.m., they said. The apartments are located off MLK Jr Drive near Interstate 285.

Police said the 52-year-old man was shot during some sort of dispute, however, investigators are working to determine the circumstances.

Police say the suspect left the scene prior to police arriving.