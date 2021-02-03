Man critically shot during dispute outside Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta that left a man with critical injuries.
It happened at 62 Harwell Road at the Daron Village Apartments at 12:14 p.m., they said. The apartments are located off MLK Jr Drive near Interstate 285.
Police said the 52-year-old man was shot during some sort of dispute, however, investigators are working to determine the circumstances.
Police say the suspect left the scene prior to police arriving.
Return to 11Alive.com for updates.