Man found shot dead at Gwinnett apartments

NORCROSS, Ga. — A man is dead following a shooting in Gwinnett County.
Police say the incident happened Monday around 8:25 p.m. on Castor Drive.
According to a release, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area. When they arrived, they found the victim between two apartment buildings.
The victim has been identified as Darryl Bailey, 35. No suspects have been named.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, you should contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. You can also make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visits www.stopcrimeATL.com.