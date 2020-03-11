Man found shot dead at Gwinnett apartments

Police say the incident happened Monday around 8:25 p.m. on Castor Drive.

NORCROSS, Ga. — A man is dead following a shooting in Gwinnett County.

According to a release, officers responded to a shots fired call in the area. When they arrived, they found the victim between two apartment buildings.

The victim has been identified as Darryl Bailey, 35. No suspects have been named.