Dash cam video shows intense moment police take Atlanta-area rapper into custody after chase

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Law enforcement officers sped down Ga. 400 Friday morning as they rushed to take an alleged shooting suspect into custody.

The encounter was captured on police dash cam video. After the chase, Sandy Springs Police arrested Ibnisa Durr, a rapper who police said goes by the stage name Paper Lovee. Police claim he was wanted in connection to a May shooting, where they allege he shot someone several times.

Sandy Springs Police Sgt. S. Ortega said Atlanta Police alerted them that Durr was in the area. He was spotted near the Pointe at Canyon Ridge Apartments around 10:20 a.m. From there, Ortega said officers began to pursue Durr's car and tried to box him in.

However, they said he ran from officers and even hit some of their patrol cars. The crash happened on Ga. 400 at I-285.

Police released the dash cam video on its Facebook page, which shows moments from the chase. The officers' sirens are heard in the video and you can see them speeding past other cars on the highway.

The chase eventually came to an end. Ortega said thousands of dollars in damage was done to the two police vehicles involved in the chase, which reportedly only lasted a few seconds.

Durr got out of the car on the highway, they said. In the video, it appears something is tossed in the air. Police said Durr fought with officers as they tried to take him into custody.

In the video, you see the intense moment officers grab him and try to take him to the ground during the struggle.

Authorities said the officers who were in the crash sustained minor injuries. Police added Durr was armed when they caught him.