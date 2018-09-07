The daughter of a woman who was killed in Sandy Springs stepped forward on Monday pleading with the public to find her mother's killer.

"She would have done anything for anybody," Katie Gryglas said. "And so, please, if you know anything, come forward. Anything you might know."

The Sandy Springs Police Department said that 71-year-old Kay Thompson was found dead at a home on Old Woodbine Road on June 27.

Investigators said the suspect then stole her black 2012 Kia Sorrento. It was later recovered from an apartment complex in Chamblee, Georgia but the suspect's identity hasn't been found. Police have since released a new video of a man accused of killing the woman - and have increased the reward for his capture to $100,000.

"We're hoping that that $100,000 reward will give us a little more interest in the case and provide someone with some more incentive to give more leads on this case for investigators to follow up," Sandy Springs Deputy Police Chief Keith Zgonc said.

With tears in her eyes and her voice cracking, Gryglas spoke at a Sandy Springs Police press conference on Monday.

"We know this is a community that takes care of their neighbors," her daughter said. "We're asking you now to take care of one that mattered greatly to us."

The new video, which was taken from a security camera on Thompson's property, shows the alleged murder suspect sneaking through a portion of the yard.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers of Metro Atlanta at 404-577-8477 (TIPS).

