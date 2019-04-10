GRIFFIN, Ga. — A father and son are both in jail after one allegedly shot someone to death - and the other attempted to hinder a police investigation.

On Thursday just before 5:30 p.m., 23-year-old David Blalock Jr. turned himself in at the Griffin Police Department on a charge of murder.

Investigators believe he shot another man, Charles Alsobrooks, several times and left him to die. First responded rushed Alsobrooks to Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital but he ultimately didn't survive.

That was on Sept. 27. The next day police put out a report dubbing Blalock Jr. as the triggerman. But his father, 41-year-old David Blalock Sr., was also listed in the report.

Blalock Sr. was wanted on charges of felony hindering the apprehension of a criminal and tampering with evidence. The same day that report went out, he turned himself in as police continued their search for the son.

With Blalock Jr.'s Thursday arrest comes a chance for police to get answers to a murder in a small metro-Atlanta time. Police still haven't released the possible reason for the shooting or how the father ended up with his charges.

The son is currently being booked into the same jail where his father now sits. Both are listed as having no bond.

