Attorney withdraws bond motion for Gwinnett County QuikTrip murder suspect

David Booker is accused of firing the fatal shot in Bradley Coleman's death.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A twist in the case of a man accused of killing a beloved Gwinnett County coach.

David Jarrad Booker was expected to have a bond hearing Wednesday, but his attorney withdrew the motion.

Booker is accused of being involved in a violent July carjacking in Peachtree Corners that ended with 29-year-old Bradley Coleman dead. Authorities said Booker was the shooter.

It took ten days for law enforcement to arrest the Stone Mountain man. He is accused of felony murder and aggravated assault.