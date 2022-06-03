Ex-Lithonia officer pleads guilty to raping woman during traffic stop, district attorney says

DeKalb DA Sherry Boston announced the guilty plea on Friday.

LITHONIA, Ga. — An ex-Lithonia officer who had a prior sexual assault allegation while with the Atlanta Police Department pleaded guilty to raping a woman during a 2019 traffic stop, DeKalb County's district attorney said.

DeKalb DA Sherry Boston said in a release on Friday that 45-year-old David Wilborn pleaded guilty to charges including rape, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and more.

In September 2019 Wilborn, according to the district attorney's office, made a stop in DeKalb by blocking a car with his patrol vehicle and first took the driver out and ordered him on the ground.

After asking for the passenger's identification, he "ordered her to walk to the back of the vehicle where he then brandished his weapon before raping her," the DA's release said.

Wilborn also told the victim to repeat that "nothing happened," according to the DA's Office.

"The officer then told the victim's friend he could get off the ground and allowed them both to get back in the car and leave," the release from the DA's Office said. "The victim immediately called police after arriving home and described the unknown police officer to law enforcement."

An investigation then identified Wilborn as the officer who committed the assault.

Following his guilty plea, Wilborn was sentenced to a term of life in prison to serve 25 years without parole, with the balance on probation. He must also register as a sex offender.

Wilborn was previously an officer with the Atlanta Police Department but resigned after a 2007 allegation of sexual assault. 11Alive reported in 2019 that Wilborn had been with APD from 2006-08 and, in 2007, was accused of going to a sex store while on duty and asking a worker to have sex with him.

The file stated he asked the worker to show him her breast, and that he rubbed her thigh and fondled himself. After that, Wilborn was placed on administrative leave and resigned.

His P.O.S.T. certification was suspended from 2008 until 2010. That was followed by a 24-month probation.