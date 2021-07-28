Teen dies after fight at Dawsonville Applebee's; Suspect charged with aggravated battery, assault

"We're never going to be the same again..," Duckworth's father Tommy said. "This morning was the hardest part.. I don't know where we go from here."

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — The Dawson County Sheriff's Office said a man in his 20s has been charged with aggravated battery and assault after 19-year-old died from a brain injury after a fight at a Dawsonville Applebee's.

Authorities identified the teen as Kaleb Duckworth.

The incident happened Sunday night between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Applebee's at 31 Bethel Drive.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect punched Duckworth in the face, causing him to hit his head on the ground.

This resulted in a severe cut to his face and injury to his brain, the responding deputy said.

When deputies arrived, the 19-year-old was unconscious. Duckworth's family said he never woke up.

"We're never going to be the same again..," Duckworth's father Tommy said. "This morning was the hardest part.. I don't know where we go from here."

According to his mother's Facebook page, Kaleb was an organ donor and his gift of life could save eight others.