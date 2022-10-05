Clarkston daycare license revoked following child abuse reports

Videos were released by a parent in July showing adults punching and slapping a child at Clarkston First Baptist Academy.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report.

A daycare in Clarkston has lost its license following reports of child abuse at the business, according to notice from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.

The department's investigation determined that Clarkston First Baptist Academy "demonstrated the intentional or reckless disregard for the physical and mental health and safety of children."

A parent showed 11Alive a video in July that supported reports from police that showed a 3-year-old boy being punched and slapped for more than two hours by two adults. The department said staff "engaged in over 40 instances of child cruelty over a two-hour period."

"There's a second video showing another worker abusing the child as well. So there are two separate incidents," the family's attorney Jackie Patterson said when the report was made.

According to the notice, the two staff members involved were charged with felony cruelty to children in the first degree, and one other was also charged with failure to report child abuse.