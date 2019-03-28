AUSTELL, Ga. — A 21-year-old daycare worker from Austell has been arrested and charged with first-degree child cruelty after she allegedly physically punished a 6-year-old boy multiple times in one day.

Shenundre Love was allegedly captured on surveillance video at Always Kids Child Care Center on Anderson Mill Road in Austell abusing the boy. According to police, she pinched him several times on the neck, back, shoulder and upper arm area. The boy had multiple bruises on his body according to the Cobb County warrant.

Shenundre Love, 21, is charged with first degree child cruelty after she was allegedly caught on camera abusing a 6-year-old boy at a daycare center in Austell.

Cobb County Sheriff's Office

Love was also observed physically punishing the boy on six separate occasions throughout the day according to the warrant. A witness told police Love pushed the boy out of a chair and later forced him to sit at a table by himself for the entire day, even when other students were allowed to have “playtime” on the rug.

Love was charged with first-degree child cruelty and issued a $2,500 bond. The judge also issued a no-contact order between Love and the boy.

