ATLANTA — Investigators are looking for clues in a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Atlanta Police were called to University Avenue around 7:15 p.m. to respond to a call about a person shot at an apartment complex.

When they arrived, police said they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

APD said its homicide investigators have been called to try to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

No other information has been released.

