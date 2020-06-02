DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old has been arrested for felony murder in connection with a deadly armed robbery.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said they worked with U.S. Marshals to take Antonio Lee of Decatur into custody.

Deputies revealed that warrants say the victim, Charles Lewis, was shot in the leg during a robbery on Jan. 28 on Wesley Club Drive.

Lee is facing felony murder and armed robbery weapon charges in the case and was arrested on Columbia Drive in Decatur on Wednesday.

He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.

Antonio Lee

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

