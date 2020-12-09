Atlanta Police release new photos tied to deadly triple shooting

Three men in their 60s were shot, police said. One of them died.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are hoping surveillance video stills and help from the community might help them find the gunmen responsible for a deadly August triple shooting.

According to a police report, the shooting happened just after midnight on Aug. 12 at 449 Oliver Street NW. Officers arrived and found the first victim outside with a gunshot wound. Inside the residence, police found another injured man and a third who had died. The police report suggests all three victims were in their 60s and two were residents at the address.

The surviving two victims were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital as police began their investigation into the violent attack. The initial investigation suggested five or six men with masks arrived and shot one man in the driveway and then went inside and shot the others before they ran from the scene.

Now weeks later, they have released surveillance photos of three men they believe are were present at the shooting as well as a vehicle associated with them.

Anyone with information on the men pictured is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or Detective L. Bender at 404-546-4504.