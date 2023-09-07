Man arrested, faces charges after deadly Canton crash, police say

The accident happened at 6:15 a.m. on Sept. 1 on Hickory Flat Highway at its intersection with I-575 Northbound on-ramp.

CANTON, Ga. — A man is now behind bars after a deadly Friday morning crash in Canton, the police department said.

When police arrived on scene, they found a truck and a jeep severely damaged at the intersection. Two people were found trapped inside the jeep. Firefighters later removed them from the mangled car.

The passengers and driver in the truck only suffered minor injuries.

A third passenger of the jeep, identified as Juan Lorenzo, was critically hurt. He was then taken to the hospital where he died the next day.

Investigators determined that the truck was traveling west on Hickory Flat Highway, while the jeep approached a turn. As the jeep turned left onto the I-575 northbound on-ramp, the driver failed to yield causing the truck to strike the passenger side of the jeep, police said.

The driver of the jeep, Walter Gaspar, was then arrested and charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, driving without a valid license and second degree vehicular homicide.

He is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center.

Police are still investigating the accident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (770) 720-4883.