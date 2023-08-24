Flowery branch man arrested for murder during cell phone robbery, deputies say

The shooting happened earlier this month claiming the life of Rayshaad Jones, 28.

DECATUR, Ga. — A 32-year-old man is now behind bars after an armed cell phone robbery ended in a deadly shooting, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said.

Jeremy Baker, 32, was arrested and charged with murder and armed robbery on Wednesday, according to deputies.

The shooting happened earlier this month, claiming the life of Rayshaad Jones, 28.

Arrest warrants allege that on August 2, both Jones and a 27-year-old woman went to Baker's home on Rogers Trace in Lithonia to confront the suspect about missing property.

According to authorities, the warrants also stated that Baker and other armed individuals took the woman's iPhone at gunpoint. The robbery then escalated into an argument between the victim and Baker ending in gunfire.

Jones was shot and later died at a local hospital, according to the DeKalb County deputies.

Baker is currently in custody at the DeKalb County Jail. He is being held without bond.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.