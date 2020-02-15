PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A domestic dispute ended in tragedy in Paulding County earlier this week.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office arrested 77-year-old Earl Curtis Weems on Tuesday and initially charged him with aggravated assault.

Authorities said they received a 911 call on Tuesday around 5:45 p.m. regarding a domestic dispute with shots fired at a home on Wesleyan Way north of Dallas in the Ivey Meadows subdivision.

Deputies said they found three victims in various conditions suffering from gunshot wounds - the man's 42-year-old wife, her son, Amauri Beavers, 21, and Beavers' 23-year-old girlfriend.

Deputies said Beavers died at the hospital Tuesday. His mother and girlfriend were treated and released that same day.

Earl Curtis Weems

Paulding County Sheriff's Office

Weems is being held in the Paulding County jail without bond. Detectives are still actively investigating this case and said they expect to file more charges in the coming days.

They are also asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call 770-443-3015 with any additional information.

