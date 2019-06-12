ATLANTA — Authorities have identified a man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver moments after surviving the wreck of his own vehicle on I-75.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on Nov. 29 in Henry County. First responders arrived at the scene to find a horrible scene. They believe that the victim, 28-year-old Cedrean Jacquis McEachin had been driving a black 2017 Chevrolet Camaro south on I-75 around mile marker 225 when he struck the guardrail.

McEachin was able to free himself from the car, only to be struck by another vehicle. But, instead of stopping to help him, authorities said the driver left the scene. McEachin died from his injuries.

Now, Henry County Police are asking for help from the public finding the person responsible for his death. Anyone with information about the crash that night is asked to call Traffic Investigator Sergeant J. Mathis at 770-288-8293.

