Police investigate deadly hit-and-run in Gwinnett County

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett Police Department is working to identify the driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

On Sunday, officers said they were notified by a driver that a body was lying on a driveway on Cruse Rd, north of Paden Dr.

At the time, it was unclear whether or not the person was alive.

When officers arrived, they located a pedestrian in the driveway in the 2400 block of Cruse Rd. However, the victim died from life-threatening injuries which police said were "consistent with those of being hit by a vehicle."

At this time, police say the investigation is ongoing.