Man shot, killed in Newnan neighborhood | What we know

NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan Police, along with the GBI, are investigating a shooting death that occurred late Friday night.
Right now, there is not a whole lot of additional information but police said they were called out to Cliff Circle around 10:55 p.m. regarding a person shot.
There, they found a man with a "possible gunshot wound to the chest" and began providing medical assistance.
However, the man later died.
Newnan Police said they would provide additional information as the investigation progressed.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.