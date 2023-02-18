Man shot, killed in Newnan neighborhood | What we know

Police said they were called out to Cliff Circle around 10:55 p.m. regarding a person shot.

NEWNAN, Ga. — Newnan Police, along with the GBI, are investigating a shooting death that occurred late Friday night.

Right now, there is not a whole lot of additional information but police said they were called out to Cliff Circle around 10:55 p.m. regarding a person shot.

There, they found a man with a "possible gunshot wound to the chest" and began providing medical assistance.

However, the man later died.

Newnan Police said they would provide additional information as the investigation progressed.

