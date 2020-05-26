Norcross area shooting leaves one dead apartment off Steve Reynolds Blvd

This is the second shooting to happen near Norcross in roughly 24 hours

Homicide detectives are canvassing the scene following a shooting in Gwinnett that claimed one life.

A spokesperson for the Gwinnett Police Department said that the shooting happened at an apartment complex on Oak Loch Trace off of Steve Reynolds Boulevard, an address near Norcross.

Police did confirm the victim was male but didn't have an age. Police are also withholding the victim's name until his family can be notified. As homicide detectives search for clues and witnesses, members of the police department's crime scene unit have also been called to the scene to gather information.

At this point, police haven't released any details on a suspect in the case or a motive. This is the second deadly shooting near Norcross in roughly 24 hours with another on Beaver Ruin Road, Sunday. That shooting claimed the life of a 70-year-old man.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.