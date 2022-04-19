Witness to deadly Telfair State Prison assault recounts the circumstances

“Marcus was the only one who lost his life in there with 14 months left to go home, and they don't want to talk about it.”

MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ recently told you how the father of Marcus Pearson Jr. said he was unable to get answers for two years after someone stabbed his son to death at Telfair State Prison.

We talked to a man who says he was there when it happened and was stabbed repeatedly in the attack that led to Pearson's death.

Scottey Hill was in Telfair State Prison with Marcus Pearson Jr. He says he was attacked and stabbed eight times by the same people involved in the fight that led to Pearson's death.

"None of that was intended for me or him, but he lost his life that day,” Scottey Hill says.

Hill says he knows Marcus Pearson because they both grew up in Macon. Hill says he was serving 20 years for aggravated assault which got reduced to five. He and Pearson were reunited at Telfair State Prison where they saw each other often.

"We would have a lot of conversations inside the room, just me and him. We used to talk about what we were going to do when we come home and stuff like that,” he says.

Hill remembers the day Marcus died. Hill's roommate was asked to come to another inmate's cell to talk. Hill and Pearson followed out of curiosity.

"He was right behind me, and he kind of gave me, like, a push in the back. When I looked back at Marcus and looked back forward, the guy was running out of the room, and my roommate also was, too, and that's when I started getting stabbed,” he says.

Hill says he was stabbed in the neck, back, and arms. He still carries the scars to this day. He says no guards were in the room and had to call for help 30 minutes later.

He believes that delay made a difference.

"I know for sure he wouldn't have died because, I mean, they come pretty fast,” he says.

Hill only had 11 days left on his sentence and got out soon after the attack. Since the fight, he says he hasn't heard from the prison.

“Marcus was the only one who lost his life in there with 14 months left to go home, and they don't want to talk about it,” he says.

Hill says he felt like he needs to share what happened.

Oconee District Attorney Tim Vaughn says three men were indicted for three counts of felony murder in the attack on Marcus Pearson Jr.