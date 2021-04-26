One dead in shooting at convenience store beside busy DeKalb intersection

The shooting happened at the corner of South Hairston and Redan roads police say.

ATLANTA — DeKalb Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot and died in a shooting at a busy intersection on Monday afternoon.

DeKalb Police spokesperson Michaela Vincent said that officers were called to 1156 South Hairston Road around 2:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting at a local convenience store.

Vincent said the victim, identified only as a man in his 30s, was found at the location. He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. Police have not yet named the victim pending notification of his family.

At this point, the investigation is still underway and police haven't identified the suspects. Police said no one else was injured in the shooting.