A fight over a pet ended in a deadly shooting Monday afternoon in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Police are investigating the shooting that happened at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of South Hairston Road around 3 p.m.

Officers said the victim, a man in his 20s, was shot once after a dispute over his dog. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators are trying to determine who the suspects are in the shooting. DeKalb Police said its detectives are still on the scene.

11Alive will update this story when more information become available.

