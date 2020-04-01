ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are charging a man after a dispute turned deadly Thursday.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Samuel Arnold following a shooting a day earlier that left one man dead.

On Thursday afternoon, an officer patrolling near Alabama Street and Broad Street heard gunshots in the area and saw a man lying in the ground. APD said the officer then saw another man running from the scene.

There was a foot chase and police detained the suspect.

The victim, Ezekiel McNair, was shot in the face. APD said first responders attempted life-saving measures, but McNair died at the scene.

APD announced on Friday that Arnold had been arrested after investigators found probable cause in the unjustifiable killing of McNair.

Authorities took Arnold to the Fulton County jail and a judge denied his bond during his first appearance in court.

Samuel Arnold

Fulton County

OTHER HEADLINES:

Atlanta Police begins zero-chase policy effective immediately

Mayor Bottoms to run for second term in 2021

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old