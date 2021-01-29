Man charged in deadly shooting near Georgia Gwinnett College campus; Victim identified

The victim, 23-year-old Bradley Jordan, died in the shooting, Gwinnett Police said.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Thursday near a college campus.

The Gwinnett Police Department charged 26-year-old Roceam Wilson with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Officers were called to Sugar Mill Apartments on Walther Boulevard just after 10 a.m. Thursday after receiving a 911 call from a person who heard a gunshot and said they saw a man lying at the bottom of a stairwell.

Police said when they arrived, they found Jordan dead.

The Georgia Gwinnett Campus was initially put on lockdown as officers searched the area for the suspect. A K9 unit did a thorough search in the area and the lockdown was lifted once authorities deemed it safe.

Friday morning, Gwinnett Police said the motive for the murder is still unclear. They added that it appears the victim was at the complex for his job as a pest control worker when he was allegedly approached by Wilson outside of one of the apartments.