At least 1 dead in shooting outside Atlanta nightclub

A police spokesman said the scene is "still ongoing" and that "at least one person dead."

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police detectives are on the scene of a shooting that happened outside a nightclub early Monday morning in southwest Atlanta.

Police got the call at around 6:20 a.m. at 2997 Campbellton Road SW. That location is listed online as a nightclub. A sign on the building read "THE VOO."

A spokesman said when officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. One was taken to the hospital in stable condition and the other was pronounced dead on the scene.

"Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led to this incident," Ofc. Steve Avery said.

A social media account for the club describes it as, "The official after hours spot in the city" and, "The #1 club in the city."