MABLETON, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a deadly shooting at a townhome Sunday night in Mableton.

At 11:41 p.m., officers were called to the Upland Townhomes off Mableton Parkway to a report of a person shot.

The victim was transported to Wellstar Cobb Hospital and later died.