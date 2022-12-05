1 dead after altercation leads to shooting in Conyers, Rockdale County Sheriff says

Authorities said it happened Sunday around 1 a.m. in the area of Blue Ridge Lane.

CONYERS, Ga. — One person is dead after an altercation led to a shooting in Conyers early Sunday morning, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff.

Authorities said it happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Blue Ridge Lane.

"It is said to have been an altercation prior to deadly shots being fired," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.

The Rockdale County Sheriff said its investigation remains ongoing.

"Our investigators are working diligently to solve this case," the sheriff's office added.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.