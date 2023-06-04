Police investigate deadly shooting at Buckhead park

ATLANTA — A shooting has left at least one person dead at a Buckhead park Thursday afternoon, Atlanta Police said.
The person was shot by 2720 Shady Valley Drive, which is the location of Shady Valley Park. The 11-acre park resides in Buckhead's Pine Hills neighborhood.
The park is a popular hang-out spot for residents in the area, including a playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic tables and a soccer field, according to its website.
11Alive's Cody Alcorn is at the scene working to try and learn more information about what led up to the shooting. It is not known if a suspect is in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
