Police investigate deadly shooting at Buckhead park

Here is what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A shooting has left at least one person dead at a Buckhead park Thursday afternoon, Atlanta Police said.

The person was shot by 2720 Shady Valley Drive, which is the location of Shady Valley Park. The 11-acre park resides in Buckhead's Pine Hills neighborhood.

The park is a popular hang-out spot for residents in the area, including a playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, picnic tables and a soccer field, according to its website.

11Alive's Cody Alcorn is at the scene working to try and learn more information about what led up to the shooting. It is not known if a suspect is in custody.

SHOOTING | @Atlanta_Police on scene of a deadly shooting inside Shady Valley Park on Shady Valley Dr NE in Buckhead. Neighbors say they didn’t hear anything until all the sirens started coming down the road. pic.twitter.com/LTbCjoRzPm — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) April 6, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.