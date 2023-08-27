Deadly shooting at popular Mexican restaurant on Old National Highway

11Alive crews went to the scene and saw several evidence markers in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Police in College Park were searching for clues in connection to a deadly shooting at a Mexican restaurant on Sunday.

It reportedly happened at Cozumel Cantina on Old National Highway. 11Alive crews went to the scene and saw several evidence markers at the scene. When the chaos unfolded, a woman said she was coming to pick up her sister's car.

“She has bruises on her arms and some on her legs," Kiwii Ashmeade said. "It's from running behind the bar, and other guests running behind the bar as well.”

Police have not released any information about the shooting thus far; according to the medical examiner's office, information about the victim is being held until the family is notified.

The restaurant owner at the Cozumel Cantina, Tara Padilla, alleges the shooting happened after a man was turned away.

“He had words with our security, went to the car, grabbed a gun and opened fire on our security," Padilla said. "Security returned fire. He got hit in the arm."