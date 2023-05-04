Police investigating deadly shooting near Decatur apartment complex

DECATUR, Ga. — DeKalb County Police is investigating a deadly shooting near a Decatur apartment complex Wednesday morning.
So far, there is very little information. However, 11Alive has learned a victim was found shot, killed inside a vehicle.
Officers add that the initial call came in around 1:30 a.m. at the Thornberry Apartments off Clifton Springs Road.
A medical examiner has already cleared the scene and 11Alive crews witnessed two vehicles towed.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
