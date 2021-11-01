31-year-old woman found shot, killed in car at Forest Park hotel

Authorities found 31-year-old Denise Hall shot and killed in the driver's seat of a burgundy Nissan at a Rodeway Inn.

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Forest Park Police are investigating after a woman was found shot and killed inside of her car Monday.

Authorities said they responded to a "person shot" call shortly before noon at a Forest Park hotel. When officers arrived they found 31-year-old Denise Hall shot and killed in the driver's seat of a burgundy Nissan at a Rodeway Inn at 4415 Jonesboro Rd.

Forest Park Police Department said this is an active and ongoing investigation. Its Criminal Investigation Divison is following all leads.