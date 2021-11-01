31-year-old woman found shot, killed in car at Forest Park hotel

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Forest Park Police are investigating after a woman was found shot and killed inside of her car Monday.
Authorities said they responded to a "person shot" call shortly before noon at a Forest Park hotel. When officers arrived they found 31-year-old Denise Hall shot and killed in the driver's seat of a burgundy Nissan at a Rodeway Inn at 4415 Jonesboro Rd.
Forest Park Police Department said this is an active and ongoing investigation. Its Criminal Investigation Divison is following all leads.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.