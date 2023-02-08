Investigation underway after deadly shooting in Gainesville neighborhood, Hall County Sheriff says

Details are limited at this time.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — One person is dead and another person is hospitalized after a shooting in Gainesville Wednesday night, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said the shooting happened in a residential area off Roy Parks Road. The location is not far from Hopewell Baptist Church.

Investigators said they are in the process of interviewing witnesses.

"There is no danger to the public at this time," deputies said.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said it expects to release additional details Thursday morning. 11Alive will continue to update as we learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.