Officer shot, killed at Gwinnett Correctional Center | What we know

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are currently investigating a deadly shooting that took the life of a 59-year-old officer at the Gwinnett Correctional Center.

It happened just before 6:20 a.m. outside the building as the officer, identified as Scott Riner, was on his way to work. He had worked there for 10 years.

The suspect, police say, ran away on foot. They believe the victim was in some sort of confrontation with the person.

"It's still too early to know if this could have been a random act or a targeted act, but we are following up on every avenue," police said.

The victim's wife is a Gwinnett County firefighter, police told 11Alive.

"Any time that we lose one of our own, it is extremely difficult, extremely emotional, but what the police department is going to do to help him and honor his memory and his family is to work this case as hard as we can and catch the person who did this," they said.

Officers are unsure of the motive and an investigation is underway.

The center, located on Hi Hope Road near Swanson Drive in Lawrenceville, is for people serving a sentence as opposed to people at a jail are generally waiting to be sentenced.

