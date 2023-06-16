Deadly shooting at Gwinnett County park, police said

Gwinnett County Police Department said offices were dispatched to a fire station to speak with a man who was dropped off after being shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — An investigation into a deadly shooting is underway in Gwinnett County park that happened late Thursday night, according to police.

Gwinnett County Police Department said offices were dispatched to a fire station around 10:30 on Thursday to speak with a man who was dropped off after being shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

While police were investigating at the fire station, they received another call about gunshots being fired at Lenora Park in Snellville. The police department reported shell casings were found around the area.