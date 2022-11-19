Deadly shooting kills 1 near Five Points MARTA station, police say

Here is what we know.

ATLANTA — One person is dead after gunfire broke out near the Five Points MARTA station in southwest Atlanta Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot around 7:03 p.m. at 29 Peachtree Street Southwest. When they arrived, they saw a man suffering from "a gunshot wound to the abdomen." He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Homicide investigators are on the scene working to determine what led up to the shooting. It is not yet known whether a suspect is in custody.

