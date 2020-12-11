Man killed at DeKalb motel in shooting: Police

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed Wednesday night in a shooting at a motel in DeKalb County.
DeKalb County Police told 11Alive they were called to the scene at the Knights Inn on Panola Road around 10 p.m.
They found he victim, a man in his late 20s, suffering from a gunshot. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspects have been identified at this time. Police said this is still an active and ongoing investigation.
