Man on the run after shooting, killing person at Sandy Springs club: Police

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing a person at a Sandy Springs nightclub on Saturday morning, police said.
It happened at the La Dona nightclub around 1:10 a.m., according to Sandy Springs Police Department. That club is located at 215 Northwood Drive in Fulton County.
Officers were called regarding a fight that the police department said escalated into a fatal shooting. Sandy Springs police requested public assistance in identifying the suspect and released screenshots of the surveillance video.
The police department added that the man is considered armed and dangerous, and he could have a connection to Houston, Texas.