Man on the run after shooting, killing person at Sandy Springs club: Police

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing a person at a Sandy Springs nightclub on Saturday morning, police said.

It happened at the La Dona nightclub around 1:10 a.m., according to Sandy Springs Police Department. That club is located at 215 Northwood Drive in Fulton County.

Officers were called regarding a fight that the police department said escalated into a fatal shooting. Sandy Springs police requested public assistance in identifying the suspect and released screenshots of the surveillance video.