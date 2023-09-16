x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man on the run after shooting, killing person at Sandy Springs club: Police

It happened at the La Dona nightclub around 1:10 a.m., according to Sandy Springs Police Department. That club is located at 215 Northwood Drive in Fulton County.
Credit: Sandy Spring Police Dept.
Man on the run after shooting, killing person at Sandyv Springs club: Police

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing a person at a Sandy Springs nightclub on Saturday morning, police said. 

It happened at the La Dona nightclub around 1:10 a.m., according to Sandy Springs Police Department. That club is located at 215 Northwood Drive in Fulton County. 

Officers were called regarding a fight that the police department said escalated into a fatal shooting. Sandy Springs police requested public assistance in identifying the suspect and released screenshots of the surveillance video.

The police department added that the man is considered armed and dangerous, and he could have a connection to Houston, Texas.

Credit: Sandy Spring Police Dept.
Man on the run after shooting, killing person at Sandyv Springs club: Police
Credit: Sandy Spring Police Dept.
Man on the run after shooting, killing person at Sandyv Springs club: Police

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

'House of Horrors' | New details in case where woman was starved, beaten and put in trunk

Before You Leave, Check This Out