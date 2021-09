Homicide units are still investigating and there is no word yet on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a deadly shooting at a home in the Arlington Estates neighborhood.

Officers responded Monday at 6:31 p.m.to reports of someone shot at 4226 Notting Hill Dr. SW.

Once they got there, they discovered an adult man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.