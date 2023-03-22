Ohio man wanted in deadly Cobb shooting, police say

Detectives obtained an arrested warrant for 22-year-old Joshua Nash.

MARIETTA, Ga. — One person is dead after a shooting at a Marietta apartment complex Wednesday evening, according to the Cobb Police Department. Authorities are now looking for the wanted suspect.

Cobb Police said officers responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. to 2751 Hammondton Road, which is the address for the Pines at West Cobb Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot several times – lying outside of an apartment door. Cobb Police said that person, later identified as Dacari Early, died from his injuries.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Joshua Nash. He's facing the charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said Nash lives in Cincinnati, Ohio, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives with Cobb Police Department's Major Crime Unit are still investigating what led up to the shooting. They said they are collecting evidence and conducting interviews with witnesses.

Cobb Police did not release any other details at this time.

