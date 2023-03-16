1 killed in shooting at American Deli restaurant in southeast Atlanta, police say

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — A man is dead following a shooting Thursday afternoon at a restaurant in southeast Atlanta, according to police.

Just before 3:50 p.m., Atlanta Police responded to a call of a person shot at 363 Hill Street SE, the location of an American Deli restaurant. The restaurant was open at the time of the shooting, according to its website.

When officers arrived, they saw a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

The restaurant is across from a Texaco gas station and is less than a block from Rawson-Washington Park near Atlanta's Capital Gateway neighborhood.

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting or the age of the person who died. Police did not say whether they have a suspect in custody.

