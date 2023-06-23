Man dead, another hospitalized after shooting at Mableton home, police say

The shooting happened on Whispering Pines Road just around 1:29 p.m. on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MABLETON, Ga. — Cobb County Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting happened at a Mableton home killing one man and hospitalizing another.

The shooting happened on Whispering Pines Road just around 1:29 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found three men. Two of them were shot, police said.

One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another man, identified as 35-year-old Marquel Gammage, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he later died.

No other details were released. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and call the tip hotline at 770-499-4111.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.