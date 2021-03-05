Police trying to identify 3 vehicles amid investigation of teen girl's shooting death

Police haven't said whether they believe the occupants of the vehicles are believed to be suspects or possibly witnesses of the deadly crime.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for help identifying three vehicles - and the people in them - after a shooting in the Grant Park neighborhood on Saturday night that killed a teen girl and left two other victims injured.

Police say 15-year-old Diamond Johnson lost her life in the area of 790 Glenwood Avenue after groups of teens were involved in a series of fights in the immediate area - confrontations that eventually ended in gunfire.

And while police said it appeared that the fights mainly involved juveniles, their Sunday afternoon update suggested that there were eventually adults involved as well.

Now, police are asking for any help the public can provide in identifying the year, make, model, tag, and ownership information for three different vehicles. The photos appear to show a gray four-door pickup truck, a red sedan with a gray or silver rear bumper, and a black SUV or crossover.

PHOTOS: Vehicles sought after deadly Saturday shooting in Grant Park 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Police have not yet said if they believe the drivers or passengers of these vehicles are suspects or may have witnessed the crime.

However, the department is now offering up to $5,000 for this information or anything that may lead to an arrested and conviction in Johnson's murder. Those who have details to share can call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 (TIPS).