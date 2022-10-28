18-year-old accused in death of Norcross High School student

Brendon Young is accused of felony murder and aggravated assault.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report.

An 18-year-old is now accused in the murder of a Norcross High School student killed earlier this week. Authorities are now searching for the teen, police said.

The Gwinnett County Police Department announced Friday night Brendon Young from Lawrenceville is facing felony murder and aggravated assault charges after DeAndre Henderson was shot near campus. The news comes as the community was scheduled to host a vigil for Henderson Friday evening.

The 17-year-old left campus during school hours Wednesday and was shot off campus along Technology Parkway in Peachtree Commons, according to authorities.

Henderson's mother, Kimberly Parks', said her son was lured out of the high school to the area his body was found. She said he got into a fight and a person, who was not fighting, pulled out a gun and shot her son in the face.

Police have not released any details on the circumstances of the deadly shooting.

"It’s a hard pill to swallow because I woke up this morning (Thursday) and he wasn’t there," Parks said.

Parks said Henderson wasn't a saint but he definitely didn't deserve to be shot in the face.

"His life was taken over some senseless stuff. It’s a parent's worst nightmare," she said.