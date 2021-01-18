2 shot, 1 dead at LaGrange home

Just after 10 p.m., LaGrange police responded to 115 Wright Street after receiving a call that a person had been shot.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Two people were shot late Sunday at a home in LaGrange, leaving a 27-year-old man dead on the front porch of the residence.

A second man is being treated for his injuries.

When officers arrived, they located Deandre Rashad Cotton deceased on the front porch of his home.

Officers were made aware that a second victim, identified as Jamarius Dunlap, 28, had been transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle. He was later taken by life flight to an Atlanta hospital, police said. His condition is not known.

Police said this is an active investigation and have not released further details surrounding the shooting.