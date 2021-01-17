Homicide detectives on scene of death investigation near Lilburn

This is a developing story.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police said Sunday that homicide detectives are investigating a death at a Gwinnett County apartment complex.

Few details are available at this point but a Gwinnett Police spokesperson said that the Homicide Unit was on its way to Park Crossing Apartments at 2700 Park Crossing Way outside of Lilburn.

The complex appears to be located off of Dickens Road between Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Harbins Road just to the northwest of the city of Lilburn.

Police haven't provided any additional information about the nature of the death or if charges are pending.