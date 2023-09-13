Police investigating after man found shot to death at southwest Atlanta apartments

It happened at the complex located at 3215 Cushman Circle SW by the Hidden Pines apartments.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — A man was found shot to death at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex early Wednesday morning, according to police.

It happened just after 1 a.m. at the complex located at 3215 Cushman Circle SW. According to Google Maps, this is the address for the Hidden Pines apartments.

Police arrived and found the man shot to death. Homicide investigators responded to the scene, but police never clarified if they suspected foul play.

Authorities are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.