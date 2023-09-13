Police investigating after man found shot to death at southwest Atlanta apartments

ATLANTA — A man was found shot to death at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex early Wednesday morning, according to police.
It happened just after 1 a.m. at the complex located at 3215 Cushman Circle SW. According to Google Maps, this is the address for the Hidden Pines apartments.
Police arrived and found the man shot to death. Homicide investigators responded to the scene, but police never clarified if they suspected foul play.
Authorities are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.