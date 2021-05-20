Sheriff: Man, woman found dead in car near Flat Shoals Road in Rockdale County

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman shot multiple times inside of the car.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a car in Rockdale County Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said they received a call that someone had been shot around 1:40 p.m. on Bruce Road.

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman shot multiple times inside of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at 770-278-8059 or 770-278-8001/8002. The investigation is still active at this time.