Crime

Sheriff: Man, woman found dead in car near Flat Shoals Road in Rockdale County

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman shot multiple times inside of the car.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead in a car in Rockdale County Thursday afternoon, authorities said. 

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said they received a call that someone had been shot around 1:40 p.m. on Bruce Road. 

When they arrived, they found a man and a woman shot multiple times inside of the car. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at 770-278-8059 or 770-278-8001/8002. The investigation is still active at this time.

11Alive is working to gather more details. Please refresh often for the latest information.

