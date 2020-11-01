ATLANTA — A death row inmate is suing Georgia’s prison system, asking to die by firing squad instead of lethal injection.

The lawsuit claims Michael Nance's veins are "severely compromised" and "unsuitable for sustained intravenous access."

Nance was sentenced to death 18 years ago in Gwinnett for shooting and killing a man while trying to steal the victim’s car after robbing a bank in Lillburn.

Nance is suing the state’s prison system claiming in the lawsuit that putting a catheter into a scarred vein is extremely difficult and presents a substantial risk that the vein will blow. The lawsuit argues this could cause the drug to leak and cause intense pain and burning in the surrounding tissue.

Michael Nance

GDOC

That’s why, according to the lawsuit, he is asking for a firing squad to carry out his execution.

This is a method that is only allowed in three states – Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah – although they all have lethal injection as the primary execution method. The only state to use it is Utah – three times since 1976.

Inmates have previously raised concerns about lethal injections and asked to be executed through an electric chair or a firing squad.

Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter said in an emailed statement, "If he wants a firing squad, let him have it."

READ:

Number 1500: About to be free

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

I witnessed an execution and this is what I saw.