Body of missing Athens woman found near highway in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Habersham County on Tuesday identified a victim found a day earlier near a car whose vehicle security system generated a missing person alert.

According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Deborah Collier of Athens was the victim found down an embankment in the area of Victory Home Lane and Hwy. 441.

Authorities had responded to the area when a SiriusXM system inside the car generated an alert "that the vehicle of a missing person out of Clarke County, Georgia had indicated that the current location of the vehicle was in the area."

The sheriff's office has not yet detailed what they believe happened to the woman but designated the area a crime scene. They said the K-9 unit located a "red tote bag and a partially-burned blue tarp" near where Collier was found down the embankment.

The Habersham County Sheriff's Office said the investigation was "still preliminary in nature" and said further information would be released as it becomes available.

